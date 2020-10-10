Chhattisgarh corners the largest share of fresh investments in the country in Q2: Survey

Chhattisgarh has cornered the largest share of fresh investments in the country during the second quarter of FY21, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, said a survey by Projects Today.

According to Projecx Survey data, fresh investment proposals increased by 67.2 percent in terms of new projects and by 107.1 percent in terms of investment value quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

In all, 2,219 new projects entailing a total investment of Rs 2,19,170.1 crore were announced during July-September.

On a year-on-year basis, fresh investment during Q2 registered a fall of 11.32 percent. In the first quarter, such decrease was a steep 72.6 percent.

Chhattisgarh topped the table by attracting fresh investments worth Rs 35,771.3 crore in the form of 114 projects, while Tamil Nadu attracted 132 new projects worth 23,331.85 crore.

Despite attracting 287 new projects, Karnataka stood at third position as the amount of fresh investment was 19,958.9 crore. Gujarat and Maharashtra followed with Rs 15,532.1 crore and Rs 15,004 crore of fresh investment, respectively, during the period.

Projex Survey said Rs 22,653 crore Bodhghat Irrigation project and a couple of mining projects worth Rs 8,197 crore by South Eastern Coalfields helped Chhattisgarh top the table.

Meanwhile, the projects implementation ratio improved from 37.0 percent in Q1 to 37.53 percent in Q2.

Sectors which are likely to see increased investment in coming months include drugs and pharma, healthcare, roadways, e-commerce and social infrastructure.

While, automobiles, steel, cement and capital goods may have to wait for revival in overall demand, added the survey.