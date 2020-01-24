Chhattisgarh coal mining: CM demands Rs 4k cr from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi demanding that additional levy of Rs 4140.21 got by the Centre from coal mines here be given to the state government, an official said on Friday.

Baghel's letter contends that, as per Constitution, the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act and orders issued by Supreme Court, the state government is entitled to ownership of minerals in its territory, and to recover royalty, levy and other taxes, a government public relations officer said.

Eight companies, which have been allotted coal blocks in the state, have deposited additional levy to the tune of Rs 4140.21 crore with the Union Coal ministry, at the rate of Rs 295 per metric ton, for mining, the official said.

The additional levy includes Rs 112.35 crore deposited by Jayaswal Neco Ltd, Rs 1185.20 crore by Jindal Power Ltd, Rs 2082.23 crore by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Rs 238.09 crore by Monnet Steel Ltd, Rs 234.23 crore by Prakash Industries Ltd, Rs 142.63 crore by Sarda Energy Limited, and Rs 145.49 crores by Rajasthan State Electricity Production Corporation, he said.