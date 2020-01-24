App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh coal mining: CM demands Rs 4k cr from Centre

Eight companies, which have been allotted coal blocks in the state, have deposited additional levy to the tune of Rs 4140.21 crore with the Union Coal ministry, at the rate of Rs 295 per metric ton, for mining, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi demanding that additional levy of Rs 4140.21 got by the Centre from coal mines here be given to the state government, an official said on Friday.

Baghel's letter contends that, as per Constitution, the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act and orders issued by Supreme Court, the state government is entitled to ownership of minerals in its territory, and to recover royalty, levy and other taxes, a government public relations officer said.

Eight companies, which have been allotted coal blocks in the state, have deposited additional levy to the tune of Rs 4140.21 crore with the Union Coal ministry, at the rate of Rs 295 per metric ton, for mining, the official said.

Close

The additional levy includes Rs 112.35 crore deposited by Jayaswal Neco Ltd, Rs 1185.20 crore by Jindal Power Ltd, Rs 2082.23 crore by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Rs 238.09 crore by Monnet Steel Ltd, Rs 234.23 crore by Prakash Industries Ltd, Rs 142.63 crore by Sarda Energy Limited, and Rs 145.49 crores by Rajasthan State Electricity Production Corporation, he said.

related news

The CM's letter has stated that the additional royalty paid by these companies should be handed over to Chhattisgarh government and requested that it be done as soon as possible, the official added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Business #Chhattisgarh #coal #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.