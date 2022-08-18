English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chhattisgarh CM slams Centre over rising prices, GST on daily use items

    Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, blasted the federal government on Thursday for failing to address inflation, claiming that the GST on necessities has increased pressure on the average citizen already struggling with rising costs.

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
    File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

    File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday attacked the Centre over inflation, saying GST on essential items has put more pressure on the common person already reeling under rising prices. Baghel, who arrived here to attend a meeting at the AICC headquarters to decide the roadmap for the party's protest against the government over rising prices, said inflation is rising continuously and GST imposed on essential products is contributing to it.

    "Inflation is increasing as GST is added to essential items. It has put a pressure on the common person who is already reeling under inflation," he told reporters here. The central government has also levied GST on milk products, increasing its prices, he said.

    They are also cancelling trains which was not done earlier by any government, he alleged. "Moreover, the central government is least bothered in providing relief to citizens from this inflation…we are protesting against this," Baghel added.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhupesh Baghel #Chattisgarh #GST #inflation
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.