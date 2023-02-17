 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Chetan Sharma resigns from chief selector's post; SS Das could be interim chairman

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

"Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by a news channel, where he allegedly revealed confidential information.

"Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team.

But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport here.