English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chennai Super King’s unlisted shares trade up 25% at Rs 200-205 each

    Valuation of the Indian Premier League franchise has now reached Rs 6,300 crore, up from Rs 2,500 crore in early 2021

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    In FY20, India Cement held over 30 percent stake in CSK.

    In FY20, India Cement held over 30 percent stake in CSK.

    Investor interest in unlisted shares of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has pushed up its price 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200-205 per share compared to Rs 160-165 per share in 2021. CSK’s valuation has now reached Rs 6,300 crore, The Economic Times reported.

    CSK attracted investors due to growing revenue from sponsorships, royalties and merchandise and a comparatively “cheaper” price-earnings ratio against other global sports franchises, experts told the paper.

    Another reason for the upswing is demand seen for the newly inducted Gujarat and Lucknow franchises which were bought at for way higher than the base price of Rs 2,000 crore each, for a steep Rs 5,625 crore and Rs 7,000 crore, the report said.

    CSK is estimated to have 308 million unlisted shares of which 5-7 percent trade regularly leading to more secondary market transactions for them, it noted. Avenue Supermarts’ Radhakishan Damani is a key shareholders of CSK.

    Rahul Thalia, Director of Sarffin Financial Advisors, said CSK is showing “strong uptrend” ahead of the upcoming IPL season and profits are expected to soar once auctions for media rights of the tournament are finalised.

    Close

    Related stories

    Investors are lapping up shares now in hopes of a potential initial public offering later, noting that there is no other Indian sports franchise team available for trade.

    Tushar Bopche, who co-founded financial markets startup incubator BrainStation India, felt that interest in sports and online gaming has increased due to the work-from-home culture amid the COVID-19 pandemic which, in turn, has benefitted CSK.

    CSK has the highest win percentage in the IPL at 59.83 percent and has won four tournament titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The team also holds record for most appearances during the IPL playoffs (top 11) and finals (top 9).

    Kotak Mahindra AMC had earlier this month invited bids for one lakh CSK shares which will be valid for 30 days from the February 14 bid closure date.

    The AMC landed the CSK shares when it was demerged from India Cements and decided to explore the bidding route to offload the shares as the franchise is still unlisted.

    In April 2021, unlisted shares of the team traded at Rs 75-80 each with market cap of Rs 2,500 crore, while the 14th IPL tournament was underway.

    CSK reported a profit of Rs 40.26 crore for the year ended March 2021, down from Rs 50.33 crore in 2019-20. It reported a revenue of Rs 253.69 crore for the year ended March 2021, down from Rs 356.53 crore in the preceding year.

    CSK was carved out of India Cements, which is the shareholder and trustee of the franchise, in 2015. This was done after the match-fixing scandal that year which led to CSK being banned from participating in the subsequent IPL edition.

    In FY20, India Cements held over 30 percent stake in CSK. The unlisted shares were released in 2018 amid the corruption and betting charges placed against it.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Chennai Super Kings #company #India #Indian Premier League #Market #shares #trade #unlisted shares
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 11:38 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.