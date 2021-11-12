Chennai plant aims at 100% CO2 neutrality by year 2025, says Daimler India

Representative image

Commercial vehicle-maker Daimler India, a fully owned subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler AG, said the company has plans to scale up carbon neutrality at its plant near by 2025.

The company has rolled out 'Seven Statements for Sustainability’, a series of objectives, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint and protecting the local environment.

"Driving sustainability in our production and operations has been a key focus since our inception. Our efforts so far have already helped us reach 72 per cent CO2 neutrality in our plant, and we plan to push this to 100 per cent by 2025,” said CEO and MD of the company Satyakam Arya.

"We will work continuously towards a sustainable future for our stakeholders and society as a whole,” he said in a company statement.

The 'Seven Statements for Sustainability’ are: Making operations 100 per cent CO2 neutral by 2025; aiming to make entire value-chain CO2 neutral by 2047; increasing green cover density of Chennai plant at least 10 per cent by 2025; reducing energy consumption of production shop by at least 8 per cent by 2025; reducing water consumption by 30 per cent and aim for 100 per cent self-reliance on water at the plant by 2025; reducing waste generated from operations; and contributing to the betterment of nearby villages and societies.

Daimler India said since the setting up of its facility on a 440-acre land at Oragadam about 45 kms from the city, the company 'systematically implemented sustainability initiatives at every level.

"The manufacturing unit is home to more than 17,000 trees and adheres to strict policies as part of the certification for ISO 140001 (environmental management systems),” the statement added.