Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at southern India refinery

India's Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the Tamil Nadu state pollution control board.

Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.

The state pollution control board had issued the order on Aug. 6.

A company source said the pollution control board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.