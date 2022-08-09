English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at southern India refinery

    Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India's Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the Tamil Nadu state pollution control board.

    Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.

    The state pollution control board had issued the order on Aug. 6.

    A company source said the pollution control board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Chennai Petroleum Corp #Companies #southern India refinery
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.