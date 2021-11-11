Chennai International Airport suspends arrivals amid heavy rains

Heavy seasonal rains have historically caused disruption of air traffic in Chennai [Representative Image]

The Chennai International Airport has suspended all flights arriving between 1315 IST and 1800 IST on November 11 due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, the airport said in a tweet.

Heavy seasonal rains have historically caused disruption of air traffic in Chennai, earlier this week a red warning was put in place in Chennai as many areas of the city have been submerged in almost knee-deep water.

At least 14 people have lost their lives due to the incessant rains across Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported on November 11, quoting Kumar Jayanth, principal secretary of the revenue department.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain is caused by a depression in Bay of Bengal, which is moving towards Tamil Nadu. It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross the region between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by November 11 evening.

The depression over Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on November 11 morning as well.