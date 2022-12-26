 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai-based start-up aims big after UAE space agency deal

Dec 26, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Aerospace and defence parts start-up ST Advanced Composites which supplied the necessary structural components for the manufacture of satellites for a UAE-based space agency aims to tap the market potential in this sector, a top official has said.

The city-based company bagged the order from the space agency in 2020 to supply parts that go into the manufacturing of the satellite to study the soil and carry out water analysis on the Moon, director Devendran Thirunavukarasu said.

"The UAE-based space agency offered us one contract in December 2020 and it was completed successfully in four-five months. After that there was a regular meeting and they gave the second order also which is manufacturing satellites. We commenced working in April 2022 and it was successfully launched on December 11 through the SpaceX launch," he told PTI in an interaction.

Scientists have commenced communication with the system as the target has been achieved. "They will be able to do soil tests and water analysis there (on the Moon)," he said. Elaborating, he said the company supplied structural components in the making of payload, satellite casing of the rocket.

"The purpose is that it should be light weight as weight plays a major role in the space sector. if you take metals, the density will be higher but with carbon fibre we can reduce it by up to 60 per cent," he said.

Thirunavukarasu, hailing from a farmers' family is an aeronautical engineer who later pursued his post-graduation in France, said, "I got an opportunity to work in Rome for aircraft manufacturing. After that I shifted back to Chennai and started the company in 2014."