Chennai-based beauty salon Naturals requests financial aid to remain in business

Chennai-based salon chain Naturals Salon and Spa has asked the Centre for financial aid to tide over the disruption caused by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and also pay its 10,000 employees.

Naturals, co-founded by CK Kumaravel, has been under stress since the lockdown and no clarity on if and when the salons will be able to operate.

This is despite the government announcement earlier about a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which is yet to get clearance from the Finance Ministry. Without the aid or business continuity, entrepreneurs cannot survive the pandemic, Kumaravel told Moneycontrol.



I need to pay salary to 10,000 people.

The business we built passionately for 20 years is collapsing in front of our eyes.

We paid 50 crores GST last year, can Govt refund 50% so that we can pay salary for 6 months.

There are about 600 Naturals salons across Tamil Nadu and has presence in most of Indian states through the franchise model.

However, with the lockdown and restriction over operation of salons, business has come to a standstill. This could potentially leave hundreds unemployed as they continue to be under stress.

This story reflects the plight of entire beauty and wellness industry, which were one of the worst hit due to the crisis. The fate of standalone salons could be even worse, some of them at the juncture of closing.

This should be addressed, for according to market reports, beauty and wellness industry accounts for about Rs 800 billion and could create seven million jobs.

Their current concern is inability to pay its workers. Kumaravel said, “I have franchises calling and saying they have gone as far to pledge their jewellery to pay their employees. That was the last straw.”

“How long can I or the franchise pay when operations of salon business it bleak,” he asked.

The chain’s monthly revenue accounts for about Rs 50 crore. The salary budget is about Rs 12 crore. Since the lockdown, the company has seen zero business.

Kumaravel explained that the company has not been able to procure a loan as the banks are not sure of the business viability of salons post the COVID-19 outbreak. In terms of NBFCs, the interest rate comes to about 24-30 percent and informal sources are charging about 48-72 percent.

This would be suicide, said a frustrated Kumarvel. The only way to survive, he said, would be to either open the salon or a relief package.