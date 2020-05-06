App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai-based beauty salon Naturals requests financial aid to remain in business

This is the fate of thousands of salon in the country. While the large ones survive, standalone salons could be forced to shutdown

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi

Chennai-based salon chain Naturals Salon and Spa has asked the Centre for financial aid to tide over the disruption caused by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and also pay its 10,000 employees.

Naturals, co-founded by CK Kumaravel, has been under stress since the lockdown and no clarity on if and when the salons will be able to operate.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close

This is despite the government announcement earlier about a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which is yet to get clearance from the Finance Ministry. Without the aid or business continuity, entrepreneurs cannot survive the pandemic, Kumaravel told Moneycontrol. 

He tweeted:

There are about 600 Naturals salons across Tamil Nadu and has presence in most of Indian states through the franchise model.

However, with the lockdown and restriction over operation of salons, business has come to a standstill. This could potentially leave hundreds unemployed as they continue to be under stress.

This story reflects the plight of entire beauty and wellness industry, which were one of the worst hit due to the crisis. The fate of standalone salons could be even worse, some of them at the juncture of closing.

This should be addressed, for according to market reports, beauty and wellness industry accounts for about Rs 800 billion and could create seven million jobs.

Zero business, no money to pay

Their current concern is inability to pay its workers. Kumaravel said, “I have franchises calling and saying they have gone as far to pledge their jewellery to pay their employees. That was the last straw.”

“How long can I or the franchise pay when operations of salon business it bleak,” he asked.

The chain’s monthly revenue accounts for about Rs 50 crore. The salary budget is about Rs 12 crore. Since the lockdown, the company has seen zero business.

Kumaravel explained that the company has not been able to procure a loan as the banks are not sure of the business viability of salons post the COVID-19 outbreak. In terms of NBFCs, the interest rate comes to about 24-30 percent and informal sources are charging about 48-72 percent.

This would be suicide, said a frustrated Kumarvel. The only way to survive, he said, would be to either open the salon or a relief package.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:43 pm

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.