Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheaper home loans | SBI lowers MCLR-based lending rate by 10 bps; 8th consecutive cut in FY20

"To pass on the benefit of our falling cost of funds to customers, we have reduced MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors," the bank said in a statement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The country's largest lender State Bank of India on December 9 reduced its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) across all one-year products, effective December 10. This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR by the lender in FY20.

"To pass on the benefit of our falling cost of funds to customers, we have reduced MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors," the bank said in a statement.

The one-year MCLR has been cut to 7.90 percent from eight percent. The reduction after the Reserve Bank in a surprise move left key policy rates unchanged on December 5 at 5.15 percent.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #basis points #Business #Companies #MCLR #SBI #State Bank of India

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

