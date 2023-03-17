ChatGPT Plus is now available in India for a monthly fee of $20

OpenAI announced on March 17 that it is bringing ChatGPT Plus, the subscription plan for its viral chatbot ChatGPT, to India as the artificial intelligence research lab looks to ramp up the monetisation of its text-generating conversational product.

Available at a monthly fee of $20, ChatGPT Plus will give subscribers priority access to new features and improvements, faster response times during conversations and access to ChatGPT even during peak demand times.

The Sam Altman-led startup first introduced ChatGPT Plus on a pilot basis for customers in the United States on February 1, 2023.

Users will be able to sign up for this plan through the ChatGPT web app. At the time of writing this article, the service doesn't appear to be localising its prices for different geographies, levying the same fee across the world.

Vikas SN