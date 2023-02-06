 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT and HR: Talent experts predict a “formidable partnership”

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 06, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

“There is always an underlying fear that machines and technology may replace HR. But machines and technology will not eradicate HR jobs, they will only enhance HR jobs,” Ruchi Ahluwalia, CHRO of business services major Quess Corp told Moneycontrol.

One major challenge it may pose for HR in terms of talent acquisition, assessment and evaluation is its inability to understand the context and the potential for bias in the model's predictions and decisions, said Charu Kunwar, group head of HR at global investment firm Lighthouse Canton.

AI or artificial intelligence will transform the way human resources (HR) departments currently work, but will not replace humans: This was the first take of various talent experts when ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by OpneAI, the San Francisco, US-based company that is making waves globally, came into play. HR leaders say the job of recruiters is more than just shortlisting and interviewing candidates, more so when a pandemic has highlighted the importance of the employee experience.

For instance, Quess recently used a chatbot to understand employee sentiment, manage early warning signals and enhance employee experience. While the chatbot did the initial work of an HR business partner (HRBP), also known as the face of HR for employees, to connect with an employee and threw open analytics providing unmatched insights, the on-ground work of acting on these insights taking preventive corrective action on feedback and, hence, enhancing the employee experience was done by the HR folks.

This way Ahluwalia foresees a “formidable partnership” between machines and humans to address issues promptly and swiftly.