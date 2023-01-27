ChatGPT and HR: Great support tool but not a replacement for human judgement

There is much chatter about ChatGPT. From cracking MBA exams to writing an upcoming Union budget speech, the AI-powered chatbot is showcasing glimpses of future tech.

But it has also given rise to fears of jobs being made redundant, including in human resources management, due to ChatGPT's strong suits of modifying its answers based on human inputs.

However, While ChatGPT and other chatbots can automate certain HR tasks, Sourabh Deorah, CEO and co-founder of Advantage Club, an employee benefits firm, is confident that they cannot replace human judgement or decision-making. It is a great support tool but not a replacement for human judgement or decision-making capabilities, he believes.

Due to its interactive nature, leaders in the HR technology industry feel the chatbot can quickly provide excellent employee support and help HR professionals to do away with some mundane regular tasks, and let them focus on more strategic work.

