Chart of the Day | RBI survey finds business expectations in manufacturing at lowest level since demonetization

The Reserve Bank of India’s Industrial Outlook Survey measures business sentiment in the manufacturing sector. The Business Expectations Index (BEI) is a yardstick of business sentiment in the sector a quarter ahead -- the April-June survey, for example, looks at expectations in the July-September quarter.

As the accompanying chart shows, the Business Expectations Index for the July-September quarter is the worst since the fourth quarter of 2016-17, when industry was tottering from the blows inflicted on it by demonetisation.

Expectations for the current quarter show that pessimism has increased about production, order books, capacity utilisation, exports, employment and the overall financial situation. However, the cost of finance from overseas is expected to come down further, as is the cost on account of wages and salaries. Perhaps that is why the percentage of those surveyed who say that profit margins will go up has increased.