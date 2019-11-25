Charles Schwab to buy TD Ameritrade in $26 billion deal

As part of the deal, Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for every share held.
Charles Schwab Corp said on November 25 it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.
The deal, which would combine the two largest US discount brokerages, is expected to close in the second half of 2020.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 05:03 pm