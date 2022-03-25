Charging infrastructure constraints hamper electric vehicle sales growth: Maruti Suzuki

Representative Image

As Maruti Suzuki India takes its first step in ramping up production capacity for electric vehicles (EVs) with Suzuki Motor Corporation planning to set up a Rs 10,440-crore battery and electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India, reiterated that the company would roll out its first electric car before 2025.

Srivastava also spoke to CNBC-TV18 on how the company could cut down on the cost of EV cars and the major factors which have been hampering sales growth in EVs.

Speaking on Suzuki Motor's plans to establish an EV ecosystem in India, and as to when the people could expect Maruti's first EV, Srivastava said that as announced earlier, they will be bringing out their first electric vehicle before 2025.

"We had announced a couple of months back. We will be bringing in our first electric vehicle sometime before 2025," he said.

Srivastava stated that up to 10 percent of the overall passenger vehicle market would come from EVs by 2030.

"Cost of EVs is the core now. EVs are going to be part of the mainstream. It is a consensus view of many. Analysts are predicting that 8-10 percent of passenger vehicle space would be electric vehicles by 2028-2030. From today to 2030, India will be selling nearly 70 million cars. Even if 10 percent are electric vehicles, 63 million units are going to be in non-electric," he said.

Speaking on the major factors which have been preventing large sales in EVs, he said charging infra is still in its early stage which is a hindrance to the EV path.

He said, "Even when the consensus that EVs are going to be mainstream, why is that the current number in EVs is very small? It is very low because the barrier seems to be battery costs. Battery cost forms 55 percent of the overall cost of an EV. Charging infrastructure is still at a nascent stage in India."

"EV cost should be brought down. Battery technology could bring the cost down. Localisation will help increase volumes," he observed.

When asked about CLSA downgrading the Maruti Suzuki stock and predicting that the auto company could lose 480 bps of market share between 2021 and 2024, Srivastava stated, "The loss of market share this year is due to issues like semi-conductor supplies."

The company's current market share in the non-SUV segment is 66 percent. The company is making efforts to improve its presence in SUV space now, he pointed out.

"SUV has three sub-segments. In entry SUV, we are the market leaders with Brezza. Mid SUV forms 16 to 17 percent of the overall market, and it is a weakness for Maruti Suzuki. In this segment, we are strengthening our portfolio. Out of the 46 SUV models, Maruti Suzuki has 2 models - Brezza and S Cross. We need to improve our presence in SUV space going forward," he added.