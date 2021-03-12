English
ChargeGrid Flare: HPCL rolls out EV chargers at retail outlets

HPCL's EV (electric vehicle) charger is incorporated within energy-efficient streetlamp columns.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
 
 
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), in a move that may help faster adoption of EVs, has launched an EV (electric vehicle) charger at its retail outlets.

HPCL has launched the charger, branded as 'ChargeGrid Flare', in collaboration with Magenta EV Systems as a part of its start-up development programmer, Mint reported.

The charger is incorporated within energy-efficient streetlamp columns.

"These chargers are State-of-the-Art & can cater to all range of new Generation E-Vehicles of all reputed brands," HPCL said, as quoted by the paper.

With this launch, HPCL's tally of EV charging facilities goes up to 50. The oil marketing company had set up its first EV charging station in Vadodara in February 2020.

HPCL is upgrading its infrastructure to meet the battery charging requirements of two-three wheelers/ cab aggregators/car owners in the personal mobility segment, the report said.

Indian Oil Corporation has already set up EV charging facilities at some of its retail outlets, and battery swapping points at fuel stations.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #HPCL
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:14 am

