 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Channel checks by ICICI Securities reflect mixed price, volume trends for Specialty Chemcials cos in January

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

ICICI Securities has a "buy" rating on Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Archean Chemical, Tatva Chintan, EPL, Chemplast Sanmar, PCBL in the specialty chemicals basket, along with a "hold" call for industry leader SRF.

Recent channel checks by brokerage firm ICICI Securities painted a mixed trend when it came to pricing and volumes for Specialty Chemicals companies in the month of January.

Some companies in the sector were aided by easing raw material prices which improved their margins, while others struggled with a decline in volumes.

SRF, an industry leader, saw a significant increase in volumes for R-22, a high-margin product, but analysts at ICICI Securities still remained cautious and would wait to see sustainability in volume growth in the coming months. Volumes for R-22 had witnessed a steep decline in 2022.

As for SRF's film packaging business, price spreads contracted on quarter for both BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) and BOPP (Biaxially oriented polypropylene), which will put pressure on the company's packaging films margin, the brokerage wrote in its report.