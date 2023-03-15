Channel checks by ICICI Securities reflect mixed price, volume trends for Specialty Chemcials cos in January

Recent channel checks by brokerage firm ICICI Securities painted a mixed trend when it came to pricing and volumes for Specialty Chemicals companies in the month of January.

Some companies in the sector were aided by easing raw material prices which improved their margins, while others struggled with a decline in volumes.

SRF, an industry leader, saw a significant increase in volumes for R-22, a high-margin product, but analysts at ICICI Securities still remained cautious and would wait to see sustainability in volume growth in the coming months. Volumes for R-22 had witnessed a steep decline in 2022.

As for SRF's film packaging business, price spreads contracted on quarter for both BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) and BOPP (Biaxially oriented polypropylene), which will put pressure on the company's packaging films margin, the brokerage wrote in its report.

In contrast, Gujarat Fluorochemicals faced a fall in volumes as prices of (Polytetrafluoroethylene) continued to remain strong, a substance used in the making of seals, gaskets, valves, wire insulation, insulated transformers, bearings, and surface coatings. Meanwhile, margins in the first month of the fourth quarter were adversely affected for Clear Science due to a dip in prices of guaiacol price. However, some of that margin pressure was offset by easing prices of phenol.

Similarly, the easing of lauryl alcohol prices in January should improve volumes for Galaxy Surfactants as it will reduce cost pressures on fast moving consumer goods companies, the brokerage firm believes. Moreover, according to ICICI Securities, a month-on-month decline in polymer prices, a key input for laminates, should also provide some relief in margin pressures for another specialty chemicals company, EPL. Apart from these, Rossari Biotech has also witnessed a decline in prices of four of its key raw materials, which the brokerage firm believes has aided its margin improvement in January.

Vaibhavi Ranjan