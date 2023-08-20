Chandrayaan-3 to safely land on Moon on August 23, expects space strategist PK Ghosh

An illustration showing the soft landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the surface of the moon. (PTI Photo)

Space strategist PK Ghosh voiced confidence that the anticipated moon landing of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will likely be successful on August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on August 20 that India's moon mission is on track to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23 at around 6:04 pm local time.

Ghosh, while commenting on the spacecraft's progress after its fifth and final manoeuvre towards the Moon on August 16, during which it successfully attained a nearly circular lunar orbit, said that the spacecraft is currently travelling at a speed of about 6,000 kms per hour as it approaches the lunar horizon. He said that it must be substantially decreased to almost zero.

According to the space strategist, the main goal is to realign the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position in order to direct it into a circular orbit.

"The spacecraft is travelling at a tremendous speed of more than 6,500 km/hour. It should be reduced to near zero. We are trying to get the spacecraft into a circular orbit. This is the second of the deboosting orbit injesting maneuvres. Now, it should get the spacecraft from a horizontal position to a vertical position. It should make a good landing on August 23," said Ghosh, speaking on what next after the spacecraft on August 16 executed its fifth and final Moon-bound maneuver.

He termed the failure of Russia's Luna-25 moon mission as an unfortunate incident and stressed the important lesson that space exploration requires is caution at every step.