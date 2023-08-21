Chandrayaan-3 likely to be India's giant leap to moon economy

India has launched 381 foreign satellites since 1999 for 34 countries.

When Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on Moon on August 23, it won’t just make India the fourth nation after the US, China, and Russia to achieve this feat. It will also be a giant leap for the country’s space economy. In the 2023-24 budget, the Centre allocated Rs 12,543 crore for the Department of Space under which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) operates.

The latest report released by the multinational management consultancy, Arthur D Little, estimated that India’s space market can reach $100 billion by 2040. According to Mint, the Indian space industry is currently valued at $8 billion with a 2% share in the global space economy. The report stated that the country has launched 381 foreign satellites since 1999 for 34 countries clocking $279 million in revenues.

Humans have always been fascinated by the moon. Under its Artemis mission, the US has been aiming to land people on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 may just be the nation’s big ticket to the moon economy. Private companies, particularly startups, have already been mulling space travel. Some companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX are already planning to take tourists to the Moon.

“As in traditional markets, the lunar economy gives opportunity for direct competition with businesses on Earth but also presents a major chance for symbioses for already established players (i.e. for mining, automobile or construction companies). Terrestrial industries can benefit additionally from economic lunar activities through new technology innovation, new market creation, and high level of public spending. Special potential for future growth is predicted in the development of new markets for deep space exploration using the Moon as a gateway,” stated the PricewaterhouseCoopers report on lunar market trends and challenges in 2021.

According to India Today, India has over 140 registered space-tech startups, including Skyroot, SatSure, Dhruva Space, and Bellatrix. They are all working towards creating technologies to aid utilities in the real world. The report stated that from employment generation to increased private investments, there are various ways Chandrayaan-3 mission will boost the Indian economy too.

India’s immediate goal is the geopolitical study of the lunar surface, However, according to the Economic Times, the moon's colonisation of the moon may have a military aspect too. “In 2019, India used an indigenously developed ballistic missile interceptor to destroy one of its own satellites at a height of 300 km, in a test aimed at boosting its defences in space,” stated the report.