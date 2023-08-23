Chandrayaan-3 designed to explore resources for human settlement on moon

Earlier missions have already signalled the presence of elements such as mercury, platinum and silicon

Chandrayaan-3, India’s follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission, has been designed to study the composition and geology of the earth’s nearest celestial neighbour and help determine if humans can live on the moon.

“Sensors are primarily to understand surface chemistry and a better understanding of the presence of water,” Prem Shankar Goel, a former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation Satellite Centre, told Moneycontrol. “Scientists expect the presence of more water in the south pole region. Later, when we want to make a habitat on the moon for a transit journey to Mars or other planets, the presence of water on the moon will be a great enabling factor.”

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23. Upon successful landing, the module will conduct a series of experiments during its 14-day mission (one lunar day). These experiments include digging into the moon’s surface to better understand its mineral composition.

Earlier missions have already signalled the presence of elements such as mercury, platinum, silicon, iron, titanium and ammonia on the lunar surface.

Energy potential

“One resource that is very rare on earth but abundant on the moon is Helium-3,” said Mukund Rao, former programme director at ISRO. “Scientists estimate that the moon is likely to contain roughly 1 million tonnes of He-3, which translates to a hypothetical 10,000 years’ worth of energy.”

When 1 tonne of He-3 is burnt along with 0.67 tonnes of deuterium, about 1,000 MW of energy can be produced. About 100 tonnes of He-3 has the potential to power the entire population of earth for a year, Rao said.

However, Rao said it is not immediately feasible to mine He-3 and utilise it.

“But there is deep and growing interest to attempt it. While a lot more research and feasibility studies will be needed to assess the possibility of tapping the moon’s He-3, politics and power to monopolise the wealth may play a major role in future efforts in this direction,” he said.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander will also search for resources that could sustain life on the moon, minister of state for science Jitendra Singh said in an earlier interview with The Times of India.

“If Chandrayaan-3 finds more evidence of water, which consists of hydrogen and oxygen, then it opens up a lot of scientific opportunities. If hydrogen could be tapped from water, it could be a rich source of clean energy (on the moon). These are markers of possibilities that could be of relevance for humans living on the moon that we are trying to explore from this mission,” he said.

