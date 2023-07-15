Chandrayaan-3 decoded: The 40-day journey to the moon & thereafter

'This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication,' PM Modi said after the perfect launch.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on July 14 launched its ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket, more than half the height of the 72-metre Qutb Minar, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The soft landing on moon's surface, scheduled at 5. 47pm on August 23, would make India the fourth nation to achieve the rare feat after the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

What makes Chandrayaan-3 special?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an aim of developing and showing new technologies needed for inter-planetary missions.

The propulsion module (2,148kg), lander Vikram (1,723.89kg), and rover Pragyan (26kg), together carrying seven scientific instruments.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: RAMBHA, ILSA to help ISRO understand moon better

The propulsion module’s main task is to carry the lander-rover payloads to the moon. Simply put, the propulsion module functions as a truck and the lander-rover payload as the consignment.

How will it reach the destination?

After reaching the vicinity of the moon, the lander-rover payload will detach itself from the propulsion module and land on the moon.

The rover is a tiny trolley kind of instrument with wheels. Once it lands on the moon, the rover will come out of the lander’s belly and crawl over the lunar surface.

What are the objectives of the mission?

Both the lander and the rover have in-built instruments for carrying out experiments. Chandrayaan-3 will study moonquakes, composition of the moon soil and atmosphere, understand Earth’s life-like elements, how heat passes through the lunar surface and and how quake waves move.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO's lunar mission got its name

Beginning Friday, Chandrayaan-3 will go around Earth 10 times till July 31, each time scientists will carry out manoeuvres to raise its farthest point from Earth (apogee).

The lander and rover will digitise the data and transmit it in the form of electromagnetic waves, to a receiver on the propulsion module, which is still circulating the moon. For back-up, India still has the orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2, the previous moon mission launched in 2019.

Also, the lander Vikram will send photographs of the rover Pragyaan which will deploy its devices to study seismic activity on the moon. Pragyaan will use its laser beams to melt a piece of the moon surface, called regolith, and examine the gases emitted in the process.

In Pics: ISRO’s LVM3-M4 launches Chandrayaan 3 successfully into elliptical orbit around Earth

The primary significance about Chandrayaan-3 mission is that the Propulsion module has a payload—SHAPE—Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth to study Earth from the lunar orbit.

The lander module has payloads including RAMBHA-LP which will gauge the near surface plasma ions and electron density and its changes, ChaSTE, Chandra's Surface Thermo Physical Experiment, will measure thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region and ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity) to measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Cost of the mission

The Chandrayaan-3 is estimated to cost around Rs 615 crore.

“It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from France. “This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!”