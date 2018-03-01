App
Feb 24, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrababu Naidu seeks investment in infra, tourism

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Promising all kinds of approval and clearances for projects in 21 days, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today sought investments from both domestic and foreign investors in areas such as infrastructure and tourism.

He said that the state holds huge opportunities in sectors, including electronic manufacturing, hi-tech manufacturing, higher education and healthcare.

"I request you all to come and invest here," he said here at the CII’s Partnership Summit.

Naidu assured the investors to provide quality power, water, skilled manpower and land to set up facilities in the state.

The state is taking several steps to further improve ease of doing business in the state to attract investors, he said.

Outlining his targets, the chief minister said he wanted to become the most preferred destinations for investments by 2050 globally.

He also stated that in the last three years, the state had inked as many as 1946 memorandum of understandings, worth Rs 13.54 lakh crore, with job prospects for about 31 lakh people.

Out of these, 1143 MoUs are at different stages of progress and implementation.

To promote digital India, he said the state is going to provide 15 mbps speed internet in rural areas in just Rs 149.

Further, Naidu said that as part of the second generation power sector reforms, "I am going to reduce energy rates" as solar power hold enormous potential in the state.

