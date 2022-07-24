English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: Arvind Kejriwal

    The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation’s ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

    PTI
    July 24, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation’s ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

    Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the Delhi government’s ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 24, 2022) announced that the AAP-led Delhi government will give 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next 5 years. Delhi CM, in a press conference today, also said that the government is setting up two food hubs in the national capital, one in Majnu ke Tila area and another in Chandni Chowk area.

    “We've decided to generate employment in next 5 years. Thus Delhi, known as food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets of Tibetian, Punjabi food. We'll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.

    Close

    Related stories

    ”Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines.

    Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs.

    Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas,” he said.

    The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Chandni Chowk
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.