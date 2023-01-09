 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chanda Kochhar's release procedural, won't affect facts of the case, say lawyers

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The Bombay High Court granted bail to the former ICICI Bank chief and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, saying the arrests were not in accordance with law

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar (Image: PTI)

The Bombay High Court granting bail to former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon fraud loan case is only procedural and will not affect the facts of the case, senior lawyers told Moneycontrol on January 9.

"The release of Kochars in ICICI Bank-Videocon fraud case is just procedural. It would not affect the facts or circumstances of the case. The honourable court is yet to adjudicate the matter on merits," said Anushkaa Arora, Principal & Founder, ABA Law Office, a Delh-based legal firm.

The court in the morning ordered the release of Kochhars on a plea challenging their arrest and claiming it to be illegal. "Arrest not in accordance with the law," the court said. It also asked the couple to surrender their passports to the CBI.

While Chanda has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla district jail (women's jail), Deepak was at Arthur Road jail.

“The direction of the Bombay High Court is correct and is based on the strict interpretation of provisions of law. The arrest was held to be ‘illegal and arbitrary’ as it was not in accordance with the law laid down in CrPC,” said Utsav Trivedi, Partner, TAS Law.

The high court has granted bail but the Kochhars are under strict directions to render their support to the investigating agencies, Trivedi said.