Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot not cooperating with probe, CBI tells court

Former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were not cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing their role in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan scam, the agency has informed a Mumbai CBI court.

The Kochhars were arrested on December 24 in connection with the scam. The CBI later arrested Venugopal Dhoot, the Videocon group promoter, as part of the probe. Dhoot is also not cooperating with the investigators, the CBI said.

The court remanded the Kochhars to CBI custody till December 28.

The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the lender to Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Chanda Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over the years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying her the executive retirement benefits.

In a quid-pro-quo deal, the CBI alleged that Dhoot had allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the CBI said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019. This amounted to criminal conspiracy and cheating, it said.

In May 2018, ICICI Bank initiated an inquiry against Kochhar. The former CEO went on leave thereafter and later applied for early retirement, which was accepted. The bank then said it had treated her separation as 'termination for cause' and had also sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Kochchar's termination of appointment as is mandatory under the provisions of the RBI Act.

On November 10, the Bombay High Court said the termination of Chanda Kochhar from the post of the CEO of ICICI Bank was prima facie a “valid termination” and dismissed her interim application seeking post-retirement benefits. In its chargesheet filed in January 2019, the CBI had said that ICICI Bank under Kochhar had sanctioned loans to Videocon in violation of the credit policies of the bank. These loans later turned non-performing assets (NPAs) resulting in wrongful loss to the lender and wrongful gain to the borrowers. The CBI also sought probes into the role of some senior officials of the sanctioning committee which had cleared the loans to Videocon. The investigating agency highlighted that the credit limit for Videocon Group companies was approved after Kochhar took over as top executive of the bank in May 2009. The ICICI Bank-Videocon case is one of the most high-profile scams seen by the Indian banking industry. This marked the downfall of Chanda Kochhar, who started as a junior officer in the bank and then rose through the ranks to head the company.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.

