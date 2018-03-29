App
Mar 29, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chanda Kochhar: One of India’s most influential bankers

The 56-year-old banker, called one of the "most influential women" in the world, has been with India’s largest private bank for over 30 years.

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank gave a clean chit to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Chanda Kochhar on Wednesday, stating that there was no favouritism or conflict of interest in granting loans to Videocon Industries or any other company.

Questions were earlier raised on Kochhar’s involvement in granting loans to Videocon Group.

The bank’s Board reviewed the internal process stating “no individual employee, whatever may be his or her position, has the ability to influence the credit decision at the bank," ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing after the Board meeting.

Kochhar has been with the bank for more than 33 years.

Early life

Hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Kochhar graduated from the University of Mumbai and studied Cost Accountancy from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India before pursuing her Masters in Management Studies (MMS) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute.

Career at ICICI Bank

During her initial years at the bank, Kochhar handled project appraisal, while monitoring and evaluating projects in the textile, paper and cement industries.

Kochhar was part of the core team that setup ICICI Bank and was promoted to assistant general manager in 1994 before becoming the deputy general manager in 1996.

She was tasked with handling the newly-established Infrastructure Industry Group of the bank, which created industry expertise in areas of telecom, power and transportation.

In 1998, Kochhar was promoted as General Manager and was tasked with handling the bank’s top 200 clients. She also oversaw the e-commerce wing of the lender.

Leading India’s largest private bank

In 2006, Kochhar started working on the bank’s international operations before becoming the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Managing Director (MD) in 2007. Just two years later, she was promoted and became the CEO, a position she has held since.

The 56-year-old also serves as the President of the International Monetary Conference and Deputy Chairman of the Indian Banks Association.

She has been a member of multiple organisations and was the co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2011.

In 2016, Kochhar was ranked fifth on the Fortune list of "Most Powerful Women International 2016", comprising 50 influential women outside the US. She also featured on the Forbes list of "The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women 2016". A year prior to this, she was named as one of TIME magazine’s "100 Most Influential People" in the world.

