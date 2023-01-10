 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak walk out of jail a day after getting bail

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The Bombay High Court will today take up a petition of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, a co-accused in the case, who, too, has challenged his arrest and sought bail

Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar released from Byculla Prison & her husband Deepak Kochhar released from Arthur Road prison (Image: ANI)

Former ICICI Bank CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak, walked out of jail on January 10 morning, a day after the Bombay High Court granted them interim bail in a loan fraud case.

Chanda was released from the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, while Deepak got out of the Arthur Road jail. The couple had filed petitions in the Bombay High Court terming their arrests as illegal and arbitrary.

The High Court came down hard on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind. It also said it was incumbent upon the police not only to record the reasons for arrest in writing but also in cases where the police choose not to arrest.

"It is also incumbent on courts to satisfy themselves that there is due compliance of Sections 41 and 41-A, failing which, the same will ensure the benefit of the person suspected of the offence, entitling the person to be released on bail," the court was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The bail is only procedural and will not affect the facts of the case, senior lawyers have told Moneycontrol.