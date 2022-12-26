 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chanda Kochhar arrest highlights need for stronger checks, tighter scrutiny in credit process in banks: Experts

Jinit Parmar
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

Kochhar was arrested on charges of cheating and rule violations to award Rs3250 crore loan to Videocon group against which Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot invested in NuPower Renewables, a company owned by Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar (Image: PTI)

Days after former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) Chanda Kochhar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam, experts said the development should act as an eye-opener for cleaning up the lending process at private sector banks.

Besides, the case also highlights how top management officials, like Kochhar herself, misused their positions for wrongful financial gains, also destroying a career built over years of hard work, former bankers said.

“There was no financial rationale for lending loans of such massive amounts to companies with financial books in lakhs and some crores. The other motivation behind the deal is now out,” said Naresh Malhotra, a former State Bank of India (SBI) senior official who presently works as a banking industry consultant.

Another former banker with Canara Bank said that the root cause of such malpractices is a clear misuse of power by the top management.

“One clearly knows that whatever forging the deals today will someday come out,” the banker with Canara Bank said.

