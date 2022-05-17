English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Challenge for India is to sustain 8-9 percent growth for three decades: Niti Aayog CEO

    Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant further said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country.

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (File image)

    Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (File image)

    India has done extremely well on the vaccination front and the challenge for the country is to grow 8-9 per cent over the next three decades, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

    Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant further said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country.

    "We bounced back post-COVID-19, and have done extremely well on vaccination, next year as well we will grow.

    "The challenge (for India) is to sustain high growth of 8-9 per cent over the next three decades," he said. According to Kant, the government's role should be in public policy and the policy should create wealth through the private sector.

    "The government should be in education, health and nutrition," he said. According to Kant, it is important for Indian manufacturers to penetrate global markets and value chains.

    Close
    He said without technological leapfrogging, it will be difficult for India to grow at high rates. The NITI Aayog CEO said India is climatically-blessed and it is an opportunity to use renewable energy.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
    first published: May 17, 2022 04:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.