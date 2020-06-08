Chalet Hotels net profit rises over 3-fold to Rs 42 crore

Chalet Hotels on Monday reported an over threefold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.17 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.30 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Chalet Hotels said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 237.62 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 277.07 crore a year ago, it added.

"The year had started for Chalet on a good note, notwithstanding economic headwinds, the company continued to deliver on rate growth and implementing cost efficiencies," Chalet Hotels MD and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 99.62 crore. It was a loss of Rs 7.62 crore for the year-ago financial year, Chalet Hotels said.

The company's total income for the fiscal year ended March 2020 stood at Rs 1,009.02 crore. It was Rs 1,034.78 crore in the year ago, it added.

Shares of Chalet Hotels closed at Rs 161.40 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.34 per cent from its previous close.