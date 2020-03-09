App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of DMD, CFO of SBI

"Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of Deputy Managing Director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders," the country's largest lender said in a filing to the ﻿BSE﻿.

State Bank of India on March 9 said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar has been given additional charge of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.

"Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of Deputy Managing Director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders," the country's largest lender said in a filing to the BSE.

SBI stock was trading at Rs 259.35, down 4.10 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 12:20 pm

