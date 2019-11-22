App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chaayos draws fire over use of facial recognition technology to bill customers

As per reports, Chaayos uses the facial recognition technology to speed up orders made by customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tea cafe chain Chaayos is drawing fire for the use of facial recognition while billing customers as Twitterati have expressed concerns over it.

Earlier in November, a report mentioned the use of the technology by the tea cafe chain alongside its Bengaluru outlet opening. However, of late, people have questioned the use of facial recognition, expressing their concern over the company's use and storage of customer data.

Nikhil Pahwa, the editor of MediaNama, told the BBC that the staff at Chaayos had taken a picture of him while billing him, adding that there was no option to opt out which he found problematic. Following the incident, he even made a video and posted it on Twitter.

As per reports, Chaayos uses the facial recognition technology to speed up orders made by customers. This allows them to capture an image of the customer and use it instead of the earlier one-time password (OTP).

Questions were also raised after the terms and conditions of the company had been found to state that customers should not expect their information to always remain private.

Chaayos ed

In its response to issues flagged by customers, Chaayos said, "Data from the facial recognition feature is encrypted and cannot be accessed by any party, including Chaayos itself except for the purpose of logging in our customers."



First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Chaayos #Data privacy #India

