Chaayos draws fire over use of facial recognition technology to bill customers

Tea cafe chain Chaayos is drawing fire for the use of facial recognition while billing customers as Twitterati have expressed concerns over it.



Love your chai @Chaayos, but bring back the phone number authentication.

Facial recognition is eerie & disturbing & should be opt-in. The cashier at SDA refused to let me use my existing @Chaayos wallet balance unless I register my face. #chaiSurvelliance #dystopian Close November 16, 2019

Earlier in November, a report mentioned the use of the technology by the tea cafe chain alongside its Bengaluru outlet opening. However, of late, people have questioned the use of facial recognition, expressing their concern over the company's use and storage of customer data.



@Chaayos why are you collecting photo without permission? Why is it required to sell tea or any products? What will you do with this data? Even sharing phone numbers should not be mandatory for generating bill. #Chaayos #Datatheft — Ankit Sharma (@ankit02sharma) November 22, 2019





@Chaayos so now your tea costs 200/- + my facial data+ my mobile number.

Just 1 thing... Can I get a tea by only paying off 200 no facial data no mobile number??

— Parijat (@Parijat3000) November 22, 2019

Nikhil Pahwa, the editor of MediaNama, told the BBC that the staff at Chaayos had taken a picture of him while billing him, adding that there was no option to opt out which he found problematic. Following the incident, he even made a video and posted it on Twitter.

As per reports, Chaayos uses the facial recognition technology to speed up orders made by customers. This allows them to capture an image of the customer and use it instead of the earlier one-time password (OTP).

Questions were also raised after the terms and conditions of the company had been found to state that customers should not expect their information to always remain private.

In its response to issues flagged by customers, Chaayos said, "Data from the facial recognition feature is encrypted and cannot be accessed by any party, including Chaayos itself except for the purpose of logging in our customers."