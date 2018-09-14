CGST Commissionerate ready to open more return-filing centres

Despite the poor response to the first free return filing facility put up by the tax department in the city, the CGST Commissionerate is ready to open more such centres to help better tax compliance and timely filing, a senior official said on Friday.

As the GST filing still remains cumbersome for a vast majority of taxpayers, the Central GST Commissionerate of the Mumbai East Zone, which is one the largest in the country, has launched a free return filing centre at the Parel area of the city in April but has not met with the desired response.

"Our initial planning was to open 30-50 centres across the city. But we didn't get a good response to the first centre and so we haven't decided to expand it. But if we get request from any taxpayer community then we will go for it. We are ready to open it anywhere," CGST commissioner for Mumbai East, Vijay Risi said.

Risi was talking to the press after launching the commissionerate's first Hindi magazine 'Kanheri' which aims to address the grievances/queries of taxpayers.

"We want to use this magazine for nut just for articles but also to publish some technical information that will be useful to all taxpayers. Next editions will have taxpayers involved as well. They can also interact with us for queries or suggestions on refunds or assistance," Risi said.

The first tax return facility was rolled out in partnership with the Western regional council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.