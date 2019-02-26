App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CGI and NASSCOM partner to build Digital Technology skills in India

The FutureSkills platform enables continuous learning and deep skilling in nine emerging technology areas.

Moneycontrol News
CGI is partnering with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to help its professionals build capability in digital technologies using FutureSkills, the IT skills portal powered by Edcast.

NASSCOM provides access to FutureSkills platform exclusively to its member firms, including CGI, and will help CGI drive adoption of the platform among its members.

The FutureSkills platform enables continuous learning and deep skilling in nine emerging technology areas, including robotic process automation, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, virtual reality, 3D printing, social and mobile, and cloud computing. The FutureSkills portal also provides access to content libraries, skill assessments, certification resources and more.

“Organizations across sectors are under increasing pressure to launch competitive products and services to quickly meet growing consumer and citizen demands,” said George Mattackal, President for CGI’s Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. “In India, CGI is investing heavily in reskilling our professionals to ensure they have the requisite skills for designing, building and implementing innovative solutions using digital technologies to drive value for our clients. As part of this, we are pleased to offer our professionals the wide range of benefits the FutureSkills platform offers.”

Expressing her delight at the partnership, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “As technology becomes a horizontal across industries, we are confident that the symbiosis of skills and digital innovation will be well absorbed across sectors. People’s skills and talent development will be critical to the future of any organization in order to grow in this rapidly evolving digital economy. The NASSCOM’s FutureSkills platform will equip CGI with its varied offerings, catering to all the new age skill development portfolios. The partnership is expected to co-create a powerful digital learning ecosystem in India.”
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #Nasscom #Technology

