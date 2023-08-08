CGDs expected to perform better amid soft prices, higher demand

City gas distribution (CGD) companies are expected to book higher margins and better volumes in the coming quarter on account of softer gas prices and higher CNG demand.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) expects volume to grow 11-12 percent annually at approximately 9-10 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd), but analysts predict single-digit volume growth going forward.

“We would expect momentum to pick up from Q2FY24 and we remain confident of our base case estimate of 6-7 percent volume growth over FY24E-FY25E (management guidance of 9-10 percent growth over FY23-FY25E remains unchanged as of now),” said ICICI Securities in a report post IGL results.

Resumption of schools is likely to drive higher CNG demand, while softer prices are likely to drive higher domestic and industrial volumes, the brokerage said.

In the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, IGL reported a net profit of Rs 438.5 crore, which is 4 percent higher compared to Rs 421.2 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

However, Emkay said IGL volumes could be impacted by the recent order of PNGRB regarding the demarcation of Gurugram and Faridabad and might lead to an overall impact of 0.5 mmscmd each.

Similarly, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is expected to post stronger volume growth because of Maharashtra State Transport’s (MSRTC) plan to add approximately 800 new buses, higher conversion run rates of CNG, and stronger price competitiveness compared to alternate fuels.

MGL reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY24, on account of a decline in domestic gas and LNG prices.

“Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) reported strong operational performance with an EBITDA of Rs 5.2 bn (+34 percent Q/Q; PLe: Rs 4.1 bn), owing to the fall in gas prices. PAT came in at Rs 3.7 bn (+37 percent Q/Q; PLe: Rs 2.8 bn). Although gas sales volume declined YoY marginally, fall in gas prices contributed to the margin improvement,” said Prabhudas Lilladher in a report.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) reported a 43.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 216 crore in Q1FY24 due to declining propane prices.

The CGD company’s volume could be pressured due to propane prices. “The sustained decline in LPG prices (hence, propane prices at Morbi) is the major driver of volume pressure for Gujarat Gas over the next 12-18 months. We believe while the management is keen on prioritising volumes, pricing may remain constrained till H2, post which some respite may be seen due to higher propane,” said ICICI Securities.

Volumes of GGL in the first quarter witnessed a growth of 4 percent YoY at 9.22 mmscmd compared to 8.86 mmscmd in the preceding quarter on account of higher CNG and industrial segment volume.