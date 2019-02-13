Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CG Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 150.18 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 150.18 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

However, total income rose to Rs 1,730.99 crore from Rs 1,536.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

During the April-December period, the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 262.13 crore from Rs 584.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the nine-month period stood at Rs 4,883.86 crore as against Rs 4,568.77 crore in the last financial year.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Market news #Results

