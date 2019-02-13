CG Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 150.18 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 150.18 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

However, total income rose to Rs 1,730.99 crore from Rs 1,536.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

During the April-December period, the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 262.13 crore from Rs 584.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the nine-month period stood at Rs 4,883.86 crore as against Rs 4,568.77 crore in the last financial year.