CG Power posts Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 581 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions said its consolidated net loss increased by 31 percent to Rs 581.82 crore in the quarter ended on March 2018 due to provision of exception items of Rs 414.84 crore. The exceptional items for the quarter and year include litigation claims, a set of write offs in relation to inventories and other receivables, the company statement said adding that in all such instances, the management believes that recoveries are uncertain.

The company's consolidated net loss was Rs 444 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2017. Total consolidated income of the company stood at Rs 1,792.56 crore in the March quarter up from Rs 1,650.88 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net loss in 2017-18 is Rs 1,165.90 crore compared to Rs 490.63 crore in the previous financial year. Total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 6,327.07 crore from Rs 5,991.16 crore in 2016-17.