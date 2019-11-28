App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power cancels royalty agreement worth Rs 411cr with Avantha Holdings

The board of CG Power had earlier in August end sacked Gautam Thapar as chairman and thereafter forced CEO K N Neelkant to resign.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has rescinded its royalty agreement with Avantha Holdings (AHL), the company said in an exchange filing.

In the statement, it said, "the company has intimated AHL of rescinding the Royalty Agreement and consequently does not have any liability towards payment of brand royalty including the monetisation proposal."

As per the Royalty Agreement, a 50 percent brand loyalty was to be paid by CG Power to AHL "in perpetuity aggregating to Rs 411.20 crores". This was for the part settlement of outstanding loans due from Avantha group of companies and for reducing the regular royalty payments to 0.50 percent of the company's annual consolidated net operating revenues, it added in the statement.

Close

The board of CG Power had earlier in August asked Gautam Thapar to step down as chairman and thereafter, forced CEO KN Neelkant to resign.

related news

CG Power reported narrowing of consolidated net loss in July-September to Rs 61.47 crore from Rs 101.83 crore in the same period of the previous year, according to the regulatory filing by the company.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Avantha Holdings Limited #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.