you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

CG Power board okays appointment of Pradeep Mathur as additional, non-executive independent director

The appointment of Mathur, for a period of five years, is subject to the approval of the members at the next annual general meeting of the company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its board has approved the appointment of Pradeep Mathur as an additional and non-executive independent director of the company.

The appointment of Mathur, for a period of five years, is subject to the approval of the members at the next annual general meeting of the company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions said in a filing to BSE.

"The board of directors of the company has... approved the appointment of Pradeep Mathur as an additional and non executive independent director of the company with effect from December 30, 2019, based on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee," it stated.

Mathur, who is an entrepreneur and investor, did his post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, with a specialisation in finance.

He has experience of around 37 years and was previously associated with Tupperware India as its managing director. He also held several senior management positions in Tupperware Asia Pacific and served as the Senior VP and Global CFO of the Corporation.

He is also currently serving as an independent director in Lemon Tree Hotels and some of its subsidiaries.

"Mathur is not related to any of the directors or key managerial personnel or promoters of the company. Further, he is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any Sebi order or of any other authority," the filing said.

The company had in August said that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".

Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of the company, was removed by its board on August 29.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 10.65 a piece on BSE.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 11:35 am

