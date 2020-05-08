CFO moves: Indicators of better or worse times

In times when both opportunities and challenges abound, moves of CFOs in and out of companies signal the road ahead.

'What gets you here, won't get you there' is a common cliche. That seems to be true for corporate leadership too, especially when the world changes as dramatically as it does after a pandemic. New business realities require new leadership skills.

The coronavirus pandemic requires the CFO to rise to these new challenges. Qualities that were useful in the 'normal' pre-COVID-19 times perhaps need a fresh approach. This year, the turnstile movement coincides with the start of the new financial year for a large majority of companies in India when many leadership changes occur in any case.

A few prominent changes in the past few days include:

- Flipkart announced the appointment of Sriram Venkatraman as CFO for Flipkart Commerce which includes Flipkart and Myntra with immediate effect on May 5. "

"Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, of the appointment.

The incoming CFO was already dealing with the procurement, planning, analytics and decision sciences and will continue with these functions. Tax, risk management and treasury gets added to his portfolio. Sriram will report to Walmart International CFO Chris Nicholas.

Agility in treasury management is going to be particularly important for the Group as unprecedented opportunities and challenges present themselves in the next few months.

- Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice-President and group controller, continues to hold responsibility for group and divisional controllership.

- At Freshworks Inc, the customer engagement software company, which has doubled its annual recurring revenue to $200 million in the last 18 months, Tyler Sloat was appointed as the CFO. Announcing the appointment, Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and CEO said: "Tyler brings a strong performance record, financial acumen, and strategic insight which is requisite to running a disciplined business model that also accelerates our ability to achieve a billion dollars in revenue in the coming years."

Sloat is charged with maintaining sustainable growth across its customer segments, overseeing all accounting, finance, legal and IT functions.

- Hester Biosciences welcomed Chetas Patel as the new finance head. he replaces Sahil Shah. The company has teamed up with IIT Guwahati to start exploring a vaccine for Covid-19. A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is quite a Holy Grail right now. "Besides having accounting and financial knowledge, he is familiar with Hester's work culture. For smooth functioning as well as going by our philosophy, a person promoted internally would be best suited in this position," the release announcing his appointment said.

Patel has worked in the organisation for six years across accounting, taxation, budgeting, MIS, Payroll and financial functions.

- Schneider Electric Infrastructure, which manufactures, designs and services advanced electricity products, also promoted an internal candidate, Mayank Holani, to the CFO role.

Interestingly, the companies mentioned above stand to benefit from the economic chaos unleashed by the coronavirus and the change in CFOs coincides with the possibility of a quantum jump in business.

Globally, however, there are many examples of exits of CFOs of companies hit hard by the virus. A few notable examples globally include the CFOs at US departmental store chain, Macy's, athletic apparel retailer, Lululemon and the CFO at the German airliner, Lufthansa.