    CESL selects agencies to set up 124 battery swapping stations for e-vehicles

    The selected agencies will also set up 1,294 standing DC fast chargers for electric four-wheelers

    PTI
    October 04, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has selected agencies to set up 124 battery swapping stations and 352 standing chargers for electric two and three-wheelers.

    The selected agencies will also set up 1,294 standing DC fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, CESL said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "The business will be delivered under a build, own, and operate (BOO) model valid for eight years, with charging stations installed across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Surat," the company said without sharing any further information. CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said adequate charging infrastructure is a necessity for the scale-up of electric mobility. This model of engaging with market players will give all of us the outcomes we want -- widespread charging stations.

    Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of four power sector public sector undertakings -- NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, REC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.
