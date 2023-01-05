 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

CESL floats tender for 4,675 e-buses worth Rs 5,000 crore

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

This is the second tender under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP), a company statement said.

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Thursday said it has floated a tender for 4,675 electric buses worth Rs 5,000 crore.

This is the second tender under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP), a company statement said.

Also, this is the third tender for electric buses following the 'Grand Challenge' tender of 5,450 e-buses that catalyzed this business and a recently concluded tender for 6,465 e-buses.

To accelerate EV adoption and cut fuel imports, carbon emissions and air pollution, STUs (state transport utilities) in Delhi, Kerala and Telangana will deploy 4,675 e-buses on the basis of a dry lease.

In a dry lease, the operator provides the buses to state transport corporations (STCs) without drivers or conductors, which are deployed by STCs.

A dry lease model has been enabled in NEBP to maintain employment in STCs that have such need. These buses will be owned and maintained by service providers for a period of 10 & 12 years, whilst being operated by STCs.