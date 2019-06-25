CESC to raise Rs 350 cr via securities

CESC Ltd will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 350 crore through various modes of securities next month. The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 19, 2019, as per the annual general report of the company.

According to the report, the company will also seek shareholders approval to get term loan of Rs 200 crore from Union Bank of India and Rs 300 crore each from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to part finance its capital expenditure.