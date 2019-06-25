App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

CESC to raise Rs 350 cr via securities

According to the report, the company will also seek shareholders approval to get term loan of Rs 200 crore from Union Bank of India and Rs 300 crore each from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to part finance its capital expenditure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CESC Ltd will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 350 crore through various modes of securities next month. The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 19, 2019, as per the annual general report of the company.

According to the report, the company will also seek shareholders approval to get term loan of Rs 200 crore from Union Bank of India and Rs 300 crore each from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to part finance its capital expenditure.

Under the special resolution, the company also sought shareholders' nod to avail incremental working capital facility of Rs 150 crore from Bank of Baroda and Rs 30.65 crore from State Bank of India.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #Business #CESC Ltd #Market news

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.