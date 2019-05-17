CESC posts 9% rise in Q4 net profit

Power utility CESC Ltd on May 17 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 309 crore in the quarter ended March, registering a 9 per cent year-on-year rise, despite lower income.

Total consolidated income from operations was at Rs 1,734 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 1,852 crore a year ago.

For the entire fiscal, income from operations stood at Rs 10,664 crore compared with Rs 10,275 crore registered in 2017-18.

CESC is planning demerger of its generation and distribution units. A power purchase agreement between the company and Haldia Energy is also awaiting clearance from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission.