CEOs wish for stricter implementation of rules rather than partial lockdown: CII Report

A survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has revealed that most CEOs believe that strict enforcement of Covid safety rules is better than partial lockdowns. A partial lockdown, they believe, will have an impact on the movement of labour as well as goods.

CII carried out a poll among 710 CEOs of the country, to get an insight into what the industry experts think about the impact of curfew and partial lockdowns on their operations, and how it can be minimised. The polled CEOs came from both manufacturing as well as the service sector, with 68 per cent of them belonging to MSMEs.

75 per cent of the polled CEOs say that a partial lockdown will affect industrial production significantly, as reported by NDTV.

93 per cent of the participants feel that a stricter implementation of health and safety norms is a better strategy than lockdowns for industrial operations, according to NDTV's report. 96% have also assured that the industry is prepared and equipped for the implementation of stricter health and safety protocols.

The president-designate of CII, TV Narendran said that measures to to restrict social gatherings should not just be extended to the regular functioning of the industry.

"Protecting livelihoods along with lives is essential and industry is keen to work with the government on universal coverage (18 years and above) of the vaccination programme and in implementing strict health and safety protocols," said Mr Narendran, as quoted by NDTV.

67 per cent of those polled were willing to work with the government for mass vaccination eligible workforce who are 45 years and above.

According to the report, 57 per cent of the companies expressed the need to stock raw materials over "just-in-time levels" to meet any likely shortage. Another 31 per cent of the industry leaders said that they would accommodate their labour force in the factory in case of movement restrictions due to the night curfew.

Over 60 per cent of the CEOs believed the government should allow the movement of workers on all shifts and the movement of goods, along with the people, facilitating it.

India recorded 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth record rise in seven days, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179.