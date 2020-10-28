172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ceos-stay-in-the-position-for-less-than-four-years-in-india-report-6028481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CEOs stay in the position for less than four years in India: Report

Resignations of CEOs and MDs are becoming more common than retirement in both the private sector and in state-run companies

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

An chief executive officer (CEO) or a managing director (MD) in India occupies the position for less than four years, which is lower than the global average of five years.

The head of a BSE 500 company stays in the role for an average of 3.5 years, according to an analysis by Mint. A global study by PwC showed that from 2004-2018, the average tenure of a CEO was five years.

Mint analysed companies that have been part of the BSE 500 at least once in the past ten years. The sample included 324 CEOs and MDs who have exited these companies since 2011, as per data provided by CMIE.

Close

The analysis did not include chairpersons since their role could be non-executive.

related news

"CEOs have longer tenures in mature markets but a tenure of around four years in an emerging market such as India isn't unusual," the business daily quoted Anshul Lodha of recruitment firm Michael Page as saying.

On an average, the tenure of CEOs/MDs has increased over the past few years, the report said.

In construction and real estate, for instance, the average tenure was less than three years from 2011-15, but that more than doubled to nearly seven years during the 2016-20 period.

"With policy changes such as GST and incoming foreign players, we are seeing consolidation in operations and improved corporate structures being put in place, leading to longer tenures," Prashant Thakur, head of research at Anarock told the publication.

There was barely any difference between the average tenures of men (3.6 years) and women (3.5 years) CEOs, Mint reported. However, the 10 longest-serving CEOs and MDs in the sample were all men.

According to the report, resignations are becoming increasingly common in both the private sector and in state-run companies.

Out of the sample, 83 percent CEOs and MDs in the private sector resigned between 2016 and 2020, while the rest chose retirement. In the public sector, 73 percent resigned, while 27 percent retired.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.