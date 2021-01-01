MARKET NEWS

CEOs expect Budget 2021 to help begin new investment cycle

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming Budget on February 1.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Corporate India's chief executive officers (CEOs) are keeping an eye on Budget 2021 to help begin the next wave of investments.

A survey of 33 Indian CEOs in December indicated that 72.7 percent of the participants plan to invest more in 2021, Business Standard reported. The executives expect staff to return to office after the first phase of the vaccination drive begins in January.

Of the poll's respondents, 15.2 percent said they would not invest more in 2021 while 12.1 percent said they "can't say".

Due to several measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), most CEOs were of the view that the economy will grow in FY22 if India's vaccination programme is successful, the report said.

Also read: Budget 2021 expectations | Government should avoid sharp fiscal tightening

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 on February 1.

The CEOs who were surveyed think it is likely that the government will provide more incentives during the Budget, Business Standard reported.

Out of the survey's respondents, 78.8 percent said they are happy with the current economic policies.

The publication's poll also showed that 81.8 percent of chief executives see their employees returning to office in 2021. 9.1 percent said "no", and 9.1 percent said they “can't say”.

An overwhelming majority of the respondents (90.9 percent) expect consumer spending to revive.

On recruitment, 78.8 percent said they plan to increase hiring in 2021 while 21.2 percent said "no".
